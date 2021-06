Spread the love











The Locarno Film Festival will pay homage to genre-bending U.S. director John Landis with its Pardo d’onore Manor lifetime achievement award. The “Blues Brothers” and “American Werewolf in London” director will be presented with the award on the last day of the August festival’s 74th outing. It will be presented to him at the Festival’s […]

