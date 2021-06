Spread the love











Stuttgart-based sales company Sola Media has taken international rights to animated feature “Gus, the Guide Dog,” currently in pre-production and to be directed by Portugal’s Bruno Simões, an animation director and previs artist who has worked on films such as “Skyfall,” “Epic” and “Rio 2.” Family-oriented “Gus” is produced by Roger Torras at Barcelona’s WKND, […]

