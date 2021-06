Spread the love











Barcelona-based producer distributor Filmax has snagged the Spanish and international rights to Carlota González-Adrio’s debut thriller “The House Among the Cactuses.” Currently in post-production, the film is based on Paul Pen’s U.S. novel “Desert Flowers” and sees the action transposed from Mexico’s Baja California Desert to an isolated valley on the island of Gran Canaria. […]

