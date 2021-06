Spread the love











Paramount Plus is betting the house on “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” the true story of a lotto-scamming couple to be played by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. Director David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Marley and Me”) will direct the tale of a retired Michigan couple who helps revitalize their community by deftly gaming […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...