“A Quiet Place Part II” topped the South Korean box office on its first official weekend of release. It made a considerably bigger splash than Disney-Pixar’s “Luca,” which dived into third place. The horror film scored $2.43 million over the weekend, having opened on Wednesday. Including previews, it has accumulated $3.36 million over five days, […]

