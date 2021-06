Spread the love











Pacific Theatres Exhibition Corporation, which includes ArcLight Cinemas, announced they are filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 7 in order to liquidate their assets for the benefit of creditors. The assets are said to include equipment, seats, projectors and popcorn machines. In April, the company announced that their 17 Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas locations, including […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...