miyu-adapts-haruki-murakami-stories-with-novel-animation-technique-in-‘blind-willow,-sleeping-woman’

Spread the love











Speaking before a rapt audience at the Annecy Film Festival on Friday, director Pierre Földes, producers Tanguy Olivier and Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, and artists from France’s Miyu Productions premiered work in progress footage from Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman,” a 2D animated adaptation of a handful of Haruki Murakami stories that looks to translate the Japanese […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...