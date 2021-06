Spread the love











Conceived in 2019 and fielding its first call for projects at last year’s edition, Annecy’s Festival Residency program bore fruit this year, shepherding three projects to pitch sessions at the festival’s MIFA market. They benefitted from nearly six months of professional mentorship and institutional support. “For some time, festival director Mickaël Marin and I wanted […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...