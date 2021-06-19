french-comics-artist-ugo-makes-feature-debut-with-sci-fi-animated-‘arco;’-first-still-unveiled-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Ugo Bienvenu (aka Ugo), the popular French illustrator and comics author of “Préférence système,” is partnering up with veteran producer Valerie Schermann (“The Red Turtle,” “Paris, 13th District”) on his animated feature debut “Arco.” An ambitious science-fiction film, “Arco” is being co-developed and co-produced by Remembers, the outfit launched by Bienvenu and Félix de Givry, […]

