Spread the love











French arthouse shingle Autour de Minuit, which produced the Academy Award-winning animated short “Logorama,” has released the first teaser for Nadia Micault’s “Shadows,” awarded as a project with the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award at Cartoon Movie last March. Autour de Minuit is joined in co-production by Belgium’s Panique on what will be Micault’s first feature […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...