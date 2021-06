Spread the love











Warner Bros. has acquired Marvin Gaye biopic “What’s Going On,” Variety has confirmed. “What’s Going On” has been in the works for a number of years. The news that Dr. Dre was working on a film about the late soul icon first broke in 2018. Dr. Dre will produce alongside Jimmy Iovine and Andrew Lazar, with Allen […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...