tribeca-festival-juried-winners-include-‘the-novice,’-‘brighton-4th,’-‘ascension’

The Tribeca Festival 2021 has announced the full list of winners for each of its competition categories. Lauren Hadaway’s “The Novice” won for narrative feature, Levan Koguashvili’s “Brighton 4th” won for international feature and Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension” won for documentary feature. Awards were given out for the following competition categories: U.S. narrative, international narrative, documentary, […]

