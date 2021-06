Spread the love











Sam Rechner will play a high school classmate of a young, aspiring filmmaker in Steven Spielberg’s new, semi-autobiographical film. The young, up-and-coming Australian actor joins an impressive ensemble cast that includes Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Julia Butters and Gabriel LaBelle are also signed for […]

