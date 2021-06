spain’s-mago,-france’s-godo-and-mexico’s-apapacho-join-for-‘polinopolis’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Spain’s Mago Production will produce the animated TV series “Polinopolis” in co-production with France’s Godo Films and Mexico’s Apapacho Films. Barcelona-based Goldbee will handle international sales. Also co-producing are public broadcasters TVE and TVC in Spain, as well as Argentine state kids channel Pakapaka, and the Catalan Institute of Cultural Companies (ICEC). The series is […]

