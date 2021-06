Spread the love











The filmmakers behind “Luca,” Pixar’s latest animated adventure, will discuss the film in a free PreVIEW event on Monday, June 21, at 10 a.m. PT. The movie, which opened Friday, June 18, at theaters and on Disney Plus, follows best friends Luca and Alberto, who are sea creatures masquerading as human boys as they explore […]

