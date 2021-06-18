louis-garrel,-laetitia-casta-film-‘the-crusade’-selected-as-cannes-adds-environmental-films-to-line-up

Spread the love











The Cannes Film Festival has added seven films addressing environmental concerns to its 2021 line-up. “La Croisade” (The Crusade, France) by actor-director Louis Garrel, stars himself, Laetitia Casta and Joseph Engel. It was co-written by legendary screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière who died last year. The festival describes the film as: “A fiction in which the children […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...