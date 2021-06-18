Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius Pay Tribute to Cannes’ Critics’ Week for Sidebar’s 60th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker Jacques Audiard (“A Prophet,” “Dheepan”) and rising director Léa Mysius reminisce about presenting their respective debut features, “See How They Fall” and “Ava,” at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in an exclusive video celebrating the 60th anniversary of the sidebar. Under the helm of Charles Tesson since 2011, Critics’ Week, which is dedicated to […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...