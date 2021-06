Spread the love











It took composer Dan Romer a while to find the right Italian touch for the music of “Luca,” Disney-Pixar’s animated fantasy (opening June 18) about young sea monsters masquerading as humans on the Italian Riviera. “Not quite Italian enough” was director Enrico Casarosa’s response to his first try. “Too Italian!” was the response to his […]

