Spread the love











Women in Animation (WiA) has released a featurette during Annecy Film Festival highlighting the valuable work of its mentorship program. The 14-minute video sees testimonies from both mentors – including animation writer Aydrea Walden, Alice Goldstone of Sony Pictures Animation and Pixar Animation’s Becki Tower – and mentees, many of whom have built portfolios and […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...