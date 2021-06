Spread the love











James Cameron’s movies have banked more than $6 billion at the box office worldwide. Now, the director behind blockbusters including “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “The Terminator” will teach his first-ever internet class on filmmaking — available on e-learning site MasterClass as part of the site’s $180 annual membership starting today. In his class, Cameron promises to […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...