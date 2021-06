Spread the love











While in conversation with Variety Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay at Wednesday’s Changemakers Summit, H.E.R. talked about her music, her identity as she straddles both the Black and Filipino communities and her plans for an eventual E.G.OT. She also went into the making of her award-winning protest song “I Can’t Breathe,” which she wrote in response […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...