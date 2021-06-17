MONDO

Cat Serial Killer and Deportation Horror Projects Among Highlights at Frontières 2021 Genre Market (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
cat-serial-killer-and-deportation-horror-projects-among-highlights-at-frontieres-2021-genre-market-(exclusive)
Spread the love

With the horrible specter of COVID still hanging over the world, the folks at the Frontières co-production market were a little concerned that their genre submissions would be heavily virus-centric. However, they needn’t have worried. The lineup for the 2021 market, organized by the Fantasia International Film Festival in collaboration with Marché du Film – […]

0 commenti su “Cat Serial Killer and Deportation Horror Projects Among Highlights at Frontières 2021 Genre Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: