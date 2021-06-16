Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Belle’ Sells to Major Western Territories, Including U.K., France (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Paris-based sales and co-production company Charades has closed deals for all major Western territories on “Belle,” the anticipated animation feature from Oscar-nominated Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda (“Mirai”) and Studio Chizu. Following GKids’ pick up of North American rights, Charades has unveiled a raft of sales to high-profile international distributors for “Belle,” including Anime Limited in […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...