Spread the love











With the exception of the tot-friendly, adult-numbing “The Good Dinosaur” (2015), “Luca” is as much of a trifle as the Pixar Animation Studios have ever come up with. That sounds like a harsh judgment, but in light of Pixar’s recent track record there are worse things you could say. My own feeling, while far from […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...