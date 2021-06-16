MONDO

Filmax Snags Sales Rights to Pre-Cannes Screenings Title ‘Guilt,’ by Ibon Cormenzana (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona production-distribution outfit Filmax has picked up international rights to director-producer Ibon Cormenzana’s “Guilt” ahead of its presentation at the Pre-Cannes Screenings, which run June 21-25. The Basque helmer directs his long-time partner Manuela Velles (“Muse,” “Kidnapped”) who co-developed the topical drama with him and was actually pregnant at the time of the shoot. Velles plays a […]

