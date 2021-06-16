brookylnn-prince,-gil-birmingham,-and-caren-pistorius-join-‘the-marsh-king’s-daughter’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











“The Marsh King’s Daughter” has rounded out its cast with Brookylnn Prince, Gil Birmingham, and Caren Pistorius joining the ensemble of the psychological thriller. They will appear alongside the previously announced Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in the big-screen adaptation of Karen Dionne’s best-selling novel of the same name. Neil Burger, the director of “Limitless” […]

