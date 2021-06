Spread the love











Zoë Kravitz is making her directorial debut with “Pussy Island,” a thriller starring Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire and owner of a private island. The film follows a young Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida, who has her sights set on tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. Frida makes her way into King’s […]

