Sylvain Chomet, the BAFTA-winning, four-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker of “The Triplets of Belleville” and “The Illusionist,” has partnered up with Mediawan’s ON Kids & Family (“The Little Prince,” “Miraculous”) on his next directorial outing, “The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol.” The ambitious film is being co-developed and produced by What The Prod, the outfit created and […]

