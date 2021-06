Spread the love











Having won the Swiss Film Award for best animation film, Georges Schwizgebel (“The Ride to the Abyss”) returns to Annecy with his new short film “Darwin’s Notebook” a nine-minute narration of the experience suffered by three natives of Tierra de Fuego as they are kidnapped and later returned to their homeland by the British in […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...