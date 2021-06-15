superights,-tencent-video-seal-global-distribution-deal-for-‘the-adventures-of-little-penguin’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Announcing its second major rights pick-up in a matter of days, Superights, part of France’s Superprod Group, has secured global distribution rights to Tencent Video’s slapstick series “The Adventure of Little Penguin.” Nathalie Pinguet, Superights’ deputy general manager, will introduce the 52-episode animated show to buyers at Annecy’s four-day MIFA market, which kicked off Tuesday […]

