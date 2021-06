Spread the love











Paris-based outfit Silex Films is teaming up with Charades (“Mirai,” “I Lost My Body”) for “In Waves,” a California-set tale of unconditional love and surfing, adapted from American illustrator AJ Dungo’s critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name. “In Waves” will mark the feature debut of Phuong Mai Nguyen, a graduate of the Gobelins […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...