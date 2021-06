Spread the love











“The Lobster” co-stars Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”) and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen”) are reuniting for Todd Solondz’s “Love Child.” Solondz (“Welcome to the Dollhouse”) will direct from his own script. In a darkly comic twist on the classical Oedipal story, “Love Child” will follow a precocious child who schemes to rid himself of his brutish […]

