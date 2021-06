Spread the love











Lisa Banes, an actor who appeared in “Gone Girl,” “A Cure for Wellness” and more, died on Monday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident 10 days earlier in New York. She was 65. On June 4, Banes was hit by a person driving a scooter in the Upper West Side of […]

