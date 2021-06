Spread the love











“In the Heights” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is addressing criticism over the film’s lack of Afro-Latino representation. In a statement posted to Twitter, Miranda apologized for not including more dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in the film’s cast, especially in the leading roles. “I started writing ‘In the Heights’ because I didn’t feel seen. And over the past 20 […]

