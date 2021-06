Spread the love











Kamiya Naoki has been named as new director of programming at Tokyo Filmex, a Tokyo-based festival with a strong focus on Japanese and Asian independent cinema. This year’s Filmex will run Oct. 31-Nov. 7, 2021. Founded in 2000, the festival was long under the leadership of co-directors Hayashi Kanako and Ichiyama Shozo and supported by […]

