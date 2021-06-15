‘julia’s-eyes’-helmer-guillem-morales-preps-psychological-thriller-‘brother,’-westend-launches-sales-in-cannes-(exclusive)

Spread the love











“Julia’s Eyes” helmer Guillem Morales is readying 1980s-set psychological thriller “Brother,” with WestEnd Films set to launch sales at the Cannes virtual market later this month. Morales, one of Spain’s top genre auteurs, is best known for 2010 Spanish horror “Julia’s Eyes” (pictured), which was produced by Guillermo del Toro. The director recently won a […]

