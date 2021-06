Spread the love











A Buffalo, N.Y., judge on Tuesday approved the extradition of Harvey Weinstein to face sexual assault and rape charges in Los Angeles, rejecting the producer’s last-ditch efforts to stall the transfer. Weinstein is likely to be moved from Upstate New York to Los Angeles sometime in July, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Weinstein’s attorney, Norman Effman, […]

