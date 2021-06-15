MONDO

Guillermo del Toro Drops Trailer for DreamWorks’ ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans,’ Coming to Netflix July 21

da redazione
In 2016, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro first announced his plans with DreamWorks to produce the animated series “Trollhunters” in a presentation at the Annecy Animation Festival. Now, five years later, he returns – although virtually – to discuss the franchise’s feature film finale “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans,” and share a trailer ahead of […]

