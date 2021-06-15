guillermo-del-toro-drops-trailer-for-dreamworks’-‘trollhunters:-rise-of-the-titans,’-coming-to-netflix-july-21

Spread the love
In 2016, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro first announced his plans with DreamWorks to produce the animated series “Trollhunters” in a presentation at the Annecy Animation Festival. Now, five years later, he returns – although virtually – to discuss the franchise’s feature film finale “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans,” and share a trailer ahead of […]
