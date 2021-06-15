MONDO

Felix Van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersh’s ‘The Eight Mountains’ to Sell at Virtual Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Belgian director Felix van Groeningen (“Beautiful Boy”) and Charlotte Vandermeersch have started shooting in the Alps on “The Eight Mountains,” an Italian drama based on a bestseller about male bonding set against a mountainous backdrop. Vision Distribution will launch international sales of the film at the upcoming Cannes virtual market Pic marks the first foray […]

