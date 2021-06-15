felix-van-groeningen,-charlotte-vandermeersh’s-‘the-eight-mountains’-to-sell-at-virtual-cannes-market-(exclusive)

Spread the love
Belgian director Felix van Groeningen (“Beautiful Boy”) and Charlotte Vandermeersch have started shooting in the Alps on “The Eight Mountains,” an Italian drama based on a bestseller about male bonding set against a mountainous backdrop. Vision Distribution will launch international sales of the film at the upcoming Cannes virtual market Pic marks the first foray […]
