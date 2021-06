Spread the love











Brazilian producer-director Andrés Lieban is set to direct his first animated feature, “My Big Big Friend – The Movie.” It is set up at his 2DLab label, which has specialized to date in TV animation production. 2DLab’s André Breitman will produce the feature and handle international sales. “My Big Big Friend – The Movie” is […]

