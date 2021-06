Spread the love











What’s the origin story of Imperator Furiosa, the ferocious warrior played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road”? Director George Miller will tell that story in “Furiosa,” a prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the title heroine. The Warner Bros. tentpole will start shooting in Australia in August. In Variety’s Actors on Actors […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...