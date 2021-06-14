Spread the love
Heatseeking indie distributor Decal has landed U.S. distribution rights to “Recovery,” a well-received comedy which played this year’s SXSW Film Festival. From directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek, the road trip adventure follows two lost-soul sisters traveling across country to rescue their grandmother, whose nursing home suffers a COVID-19 outbreak. The project is described as […]
0 commenti su “Upstart Distributor Decal Takes U.S. Rights on SXSW Comedy ‘Recovery’ (EXCLUSIVE)”