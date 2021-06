Spread the love











Brazilian film “Nũhũ Yãg Mũ Yõg Hãm: This Land Is Our Land!” has won best film in the Sheffield Doc/Fest international competition. Directed by Isael and Sueli Maxakali, who are Brazilian Indigenous directors, the film explores the loss of their land to local farmers. Elsewhere, the Special Jury Award in the international competition went to […]

