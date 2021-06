Spread the love











Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed that it will debut six more of its classic films restored on 4K Ultra HD disc for the first time ever. The “Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2” will include “The Social Network,” “Taxi Driver,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “Anatomy of a Murder,” “Oliver!” and “Stripes.” In addition […]

