teresa-palmer-horror-‘the-twin’-pre-sells-to-leonine,-mediawan,-first-look-image-released

Leonine Studios and Mediawan have boarded upcoming English-language horror “The Twin” for German-speaking and French-speaking territories respectively. The deal, inked by Film Constellation, marks the first time Leonine and Mediawan have jointly acquired a film. Don Films has unveiled a first image of the film by Finnish director Taneli Mustonen (“Lake Bodom”), which recently wrapped […]
