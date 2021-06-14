quirino-best-feature-winner-fotosintesis-sets-up-mexican-mythology-feature-‘my-friend-the-sun’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Mexico’s Fotosintesis Media, producer of the Quirino Awards best feature winner “A Costume for Nicolas,” is readying Alejandra Pérez’s first movie “My Friend the Sun,” an animated family tale deeply rooted in lesser-known Mexican myths and legends. A social cause-driven entertainment label jointly launched by Jaime Romandia and Carlos Reygadas’ Mantarraya Group and writer-director Mike […]

