Spread the love











Paul Giamatti has been cast in director Alexander Payne’s upcoming movie “The Holdovers.” The project reunites Giamatti and Payne, who teamed on the Oscar-winning 2004 comedic drama “Sideways,” which follows two men in their 40s who take a week-long road trip to Santa Barbara wine country. “The Holdovers” is also being billed as a comedic […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...