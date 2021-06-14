Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’ Documentary Sets Global Sales With Altitude – Cannes

Spread the love
Altitude Film Sales has boarded “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” Oliver Stone’s forthcoming examination of the assassination of President John F Kennedy. The London-based sales agent will debut footage and launch worldwide sales at the Cannes Virtual Market later this month. Meanwhile, Altitude Film Distribution will also release the film in the U.K. and […]
