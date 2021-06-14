MONDO

Netflix Shares ‘Centaurworld’ Trailer, Stills to ‘Karma’s World,’ ‘Back to the Outback,’ and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Vivo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti
Netflix has revealed more artwork and clips from four of its kids and family animation titles, which are set drop this summer and fall. During the streamer’s online Annecy session, introduced by Netflix director of character animation James Baxter, it was revealed that three of the titles – “Karma’s World,” “Vivo” and “Centaurworld” – are […]

