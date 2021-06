Spread the love











Memento International (“Call Me By Your Name”) has boarded “Legend of Destruction,” a thought-provoking animated feature by Israeli filmmaker Gidi Dar (“Ushpizin”), produced by Lama Films (“Tel Aviv on Fire,” “Paradise Now”). The film’s unique visual style is being created from 1,500 original paintings which are edited and animated together. The paintings and art direction […]

